Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken postcard silkscreen
Snippet of progress from a series of home-town inspired postcards. This visual will probably not make the cut in the end, but it's starting to grow on me. Chicken with a top hat... why not?

Posted on Mar 29, 2011
