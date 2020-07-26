Paula Martins

Podcast for business

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
Hire Me
  • Save
Podcast for business player ui podcast app app ui design product design top ux ui designer mobile design mobile cards ui
Download color palette

Small part of a project that I've been working on.

You are all always welcome to leave feedback or a ❤️

---
Instagram
---

paulam@mmad.design

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
👩🏽‍💻 UI/UX Designer & 🚀 Freelancer
Hire Me

More by Paula Martins

View profile
    • Like