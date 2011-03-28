Kyle White

Quality Control

Snippet of a large personal project I finished up recently. The final piece measures 8ftx3ft. I'm hoping to make more pieces like this in the near future. The digital artwork can be seen here http://www.kylewhitedesign.com/#1220368/Quality-Control

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
