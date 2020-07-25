Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ian.

Adobe Xd Sign up form

Ian.
Ian.
Adobe Xd Sign up form concept website simple design minimal web ui ux popular new clean
With this shot I participate for Adobe Xd's Playoff. I designed a sign up form for potential new Adobe Xd users.

Had much fun working on this one!
Stay healthy and save (@ home)

Rebound of
Adobe XD Playoff: Design. Rebound. Win!
By Adobe XD
Posted on Jul 25, 2020
Ian.
Ian.
Visual Interface Designer with the user at heart.

