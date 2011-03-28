Nolan Franklin

Holder Page css3 box-shadow border-radius media queries
Finally launched a holder page at http://nolfranklin.com. This is a screenshot taken from FireFox. Will also resize on your iPhone using CSS3 media queries - Looking forward to launching the full site in May.

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
