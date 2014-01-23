Admin Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey guys,
Long time since my last shot... I've been working hard the past few months at ThoughtSpot (yes we are no more called "Scaligent") doing a lot of design and front-end integration. I can already say there's a lot of exciting things coming up!
Here's a preview of our dashboard, and more precisely a list page. I added "dummy" content to avoid revealing to much as we are still in stealth mode.
- Full preview
I spent a bunch of time iterating on this dashboard (as you can see on my last 3 shots), trying to come up with a design that is intuitive, looks good visually and is 'generic' enough to fit every section of our app. The challenge arises essentially from the different navigation levels: main left menu, top section menu and filters. Feel free to share any feedback you would have that could help me.
Thanks!
--
We will do an announcement in the following weeks with a brand new website. I'll try to upload a few shots here. You can follow me on Twitter for upcoming updates.