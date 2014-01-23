Jonathan Moreira
Admin Dashboard

Admin Dashboard interface dashboard clean white minimal icons list table delete checkbox search tabs
Hey guys,

Long time since my last shot... I've been working hard the past few months at ThoughtSpot (yes we are no more called "Scaligent") doing a lot of design and front-end integration. I can already say there's a lot of exciting things coming up!

Here's a preview of our dashboard, and more precisely a list page. I added "dummy" content to avoid revealing to much as we are still in stealth mode.

- Full preview

I spent a bunch of time iterating on this dashboard (as you can see on my last 3 shots), trying to come up with a design that is intuitive, looks good visually and is 'generic' enough to fit every section of our app. The challenge arises essentially from the different navigation levels: main left menu, top section menu and filters. Feel free to share any feedback you would have that could help me.

Thanks!

--

We will do an announcement in the following weeks with a brand new website. I'll try to upload a few shots here. You can follow me on Twitter for upcoming updates.

Admin Dashboard
Posted on Jan 23, 2014
