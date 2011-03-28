Vasjen Katro

Portfolio Redesign

Vasjen Katro
Vasjen Katro
  • Save
Portfolio Redesign button get a quote portfolio dark grey texture pattern droid sans
Download color palette

This is just an experimental element from the redesign of my portfolio! i did not have much time lately to finish this up and i dont know when is gonna be finished but just like to share it here and hear your opinion :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Vasjen Katro
Vasjen Katro

More by Vasjen Katro

View profile
    • Like