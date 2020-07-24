Kimberly Coles

Design for Seas the Day Resort

Kimberly Coles
Kimberly Coles
  • Save
Design for Seas the Day Resort engraving ink identity emblem type brand assets handdrawn retro badge artwork lettering icon vintage brand logo typography hand drawn design branding illustration
Download color palette

Retro beach themed illustrations, badges, and graphic assets for Seas the Day brand identity. While working on the identity and style guide, the goal was to tap into beach motor lodge nostalgia without becoming cliche. Shown is the initial design using an unexpected mid century color palette of terracotta and garnet with a matchbook print effect.

Kimberly Coles
Kimberly Coles

More by Kimberly Coles

View profile
    • Like