Easter postcard

Easter postcard travel postcard black easter egg greetings
This is the Easter postcard that was made for the IT-company developing software for travel business. Letters at the top are conventional Russian abbreviation of the traditional Easter greetings “Christ has risen!”

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
