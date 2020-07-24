Stina Ovaskainen

Motion icons series - energy

Stina Ovaskainen
Stina Ovaskainen
  • Save
Motion icons series - energy totallymoney money saving energy purse stop watch piggybank motion icon icon design icon gif animation
Download color palette

These are a really fun part of the job! :) I get to animate our lovely illustrator Bali Engels icons for our CRM emails, in the future we will hopefully use these for the website too.

These ones were for energy emails, as the icon needs to fit into the theme of the email.

Programs used:
Animation - AE

Stina Ovaskainen
Stina Ovaskainen
Sharing creative exploration from print, digital to motion

More by Stina Ovaskainen

View profile
    • Like