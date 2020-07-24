Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Surfboard Mockups Set

Surfboard Mockups Set foamboard stand-up sup hybrid gun funboard windsurfing balance longboard board professional watersports surfer sport wave surf surfing surfboard psd mockup
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

$10.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 5 psd with isolated surfboard: top, side view and surfboard stuck into the surface (front & backside);
• 8 psd with surfboard on sand and on water background: top and side view (front & backside);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• surfboard color and design;
• fins color;
• highlights;
• shadow;
• background color and design;

