Neumorphic UI elements and controls

Neumorphic UI elements and controls switch product design device controls smart light smart lock skeumorphism user inteface design system design library slider knob voice assistant thermostat smart home figma ui set mobile app ui design neumorphic neumorphism
Quite a sloppy shot, no question, but the goal was to show a collection of UI elements, together with some different stylistic iterations here and there. I tried to stick to the trending neumorphic direction -as requested in the project brief - but at the same time lighten/personalize the interface styling and make it more development-friendly by using as less effects as possible. All part of an ongoing smart home/smart building SaaS mobile app. Made exclusively in Figma. Get it at https://www.figma.com/community/file/991652430575289579

Rebound of
Smart home neumorphic mobile app
