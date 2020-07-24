Neumorphic UI elements and controls

Quite a sloppy shot, no question, but the goal was to show a collection of UI elements, together with some different stylistic iterations here and there. I tried to stick to the trending neumorphic direction -as requested in the project brief - but at the same time lighten/personalize the interface styling and make it more development-friendly by using as less effects as possible. All part of an ongoing smart home/smart building SaaS mobile app. Made exclusively in Figma. Get it at https://www.figma.com/community/file/991652430575289579