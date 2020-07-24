The Dragonfly Inn - Bed and breakfast logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This identity was created for a bed & breakfast in central Pennsylvania. Thumbnail sketches were converted to vector files for proofing and customer approval. Posterized dragonfly images were used in contrast to the typography and to create more graphic silhouettes. Approved art files in both vector and raster formats were supplied for brand promotion.