The Dragonfly Inn - Bed and breakfast logo

The Dragonfly Inn - Bed and breakfast logo purple lime green fly wings swash bug insect bed and breakfast vector graphic design dragonfly brand identity identity design art direction logo
This identity was created for a bed & breakfast in central Pennsylvania. Thumbnail sketches were converted to vector files for proofing and customer approval. Posterized dragonfly images were used in contrast to the typography and to create more graphic silhouettes. Approved art files in both vector and raster formats were supplied for brand promotion.

