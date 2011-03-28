Zach Dunn

Recipe Wireframes

wireframes boxes gray
I'll admit it. My wireframes aren't monochromatic, but coloring links and temporary alerts makes layouts much easier for clients to visualize.

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
