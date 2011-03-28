contrastblack Studio

Snowed factory icon

contrastblack Studio
contrastblack Studio
  • Save
Snowed factory icon icon illustration logo 3d factory icon design app icon
Download color palette

finished version of the previous icon. Funny thing is it got rejected from creattica :(

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
contrastblack Studio
contrastblack Studio

More by contrastblack Studio

View profile
    • Like