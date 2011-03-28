Mike | Creative Mints

Hosting company website

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
Hosting company website web 2.0 design button menu navigation green hosting webdesign
Download color palette

Check out this site mockup for a cloud hosting company.
Bigger preview available at http://tinyurl.com/6g7wftj

Will love to hear your opinions!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like