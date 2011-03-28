Skyler Ray Taylor

Easter Candybar Wrapper Draft 1

Skyler Ray Taylor
Skyler Ray Taylor
  • Save
Easter Candybar Wrapper Draft 1
Download color palette

Invitation to Vine Church's Easter services. Will be wrapped around several thousand chocolate bars. Comments welcome.

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Skyler Ray Taylor
Skyler Ray Taylor

More by Skyler Ray Taylor

View profile
    • Like