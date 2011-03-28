Chloe Kirton

Strawberry Skull

Strawberry Skull skull black strawberry
I was drawing a strawberry but it turned into this. Thought i would show his scary face before i turn him into a yummy strawbizzle.

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
