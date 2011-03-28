Justin Wilson

Build-a-Well Campaign 2011

Justin Wilson
Justin Wilson
  • Save
Build-a-Well Campaign 2011 t-shirt africa clean water well vector
Download color palette

Here's a t-shirt design for a friend who wants to fund a clean-water well in Africa. I would love to hear some TLC comments.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Justin Wilson
Justin Wilson

More by Justin Wilson

View profile
    • Like