Ash Edmundson

Pinnacle brand

Ash Edmundson
Ash Edmundson
Pinnacle brand pinnacle branding logo identity lumber wood
Logo for National Forest Products premium line of cedar products.

Check out the finished designs on my bēhance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/Branding-Pinnacle/13758947

Posted on Jan 22, 2014
