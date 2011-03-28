Sketched Wireframe

Ryan Duffy

Trying a slightly modified process this project. Sketched out thumbnails, then big versions of 4 ideas quickly. Going straight to creative after client picked this one. Skipping wireframes in PS or FW...

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
