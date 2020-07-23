UNIVERSAL ICON SET

Trending designs to inspire you
780 ICONS IN ONE SET
260 icons in 3 styles (Line, Solid, Duotone)
11 ICON SETS ARE INCLUDED
— Contacts and Navigation
— User Interface
— Shopping and Ecommerce
— Medicine and Health
— Computers and Electronics
— Sport and Fitness
— Media Controls
— Food and Drinks
— Business and Finance
— File Types
— Charts and Graphs
AVAILABLE AT:
Creative Market
Gumroad
---
I would like to hear your feedback!
Press "L" to appreciate it.
All the best,
Dima