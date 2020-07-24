Siggi Baldursson

Web Design | Plastic Surgery Clinic

doctor plastic surgery wellness website webdesign web health care health organic fresh clean ui ui wordpress clinic clean beauty
This front page design was created for the Inanna Weisse plastic surgery clinic. Inanna Weisse is a danish plastic surgeon, which specializes in the "Scandinavian fresh", where the aim to give her patients a healthy and natural look.

Some keywords which drove the design choices include: welcoming, friendly, fresh, healthy, scandinavian, modern and clean.

Work from 2020.

Rebound of
Web Concepts | Plastic Surgery Clinic
By Siggi Baldursson
