Brandsign

Marren Architect Logo

Brandsign
Brandsign
  • Save
Marren Architect Logo illustration logo design logos creative design branding vector graphic design graphicdesign versatile logo architect minimalist modern logo lettermark combination mark letter m logo creativelogo logodesign design logo designer logo
Download color palette

Logo Design Concept for a farm of architects.
This is a combination mark of lettermark and modern logo design where the domes denotes architect along with a overlapping chimney so that it shows the creativity of architects. The whole mark is based on letter M.

Give a like and follow for more of my awesome logo design and brand identity projects.Constructive criticism appreciated in the comment section.

Open to commissioned work.
DM/ Email : brandsign00@gmail.com
Fiverr
Instagram

Thanks. :)

Brandsign
Brandsign

More by Brandsign

View profile
    • Like