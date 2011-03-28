Aaron Bromirski

Cards

Aaron Bromirski
Aaron Bromirski
  • Save
Cards
Download color palette

My personal business cards.

These 1-color hand-done, 2 SIDED gems were printed in an edition of 400 on French Paper True White Speckletone.

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Aaron Bromirski
Aaron Bromirski

More by Aaron Bromirski

View profile
    • Like