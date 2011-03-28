Paul Weingartz

Guntribe 2

Paul Weingartz
Paul Weingartz
  • Save
Guntribe 2 logo red target gun tribe
Download color palette

This is the logo without the gun handle. I like it more. Thoughts?

B05455c52bacb511f037afe18ae3f6a5
Rebound of
Guntribe 1
By Paul Weingartz
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Paul Weingartz
Paul Weingartz

More by Paul Weingartz

View profile
    • Like