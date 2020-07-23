Aleksandar Savic

Brandenburg Gate

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Brandenburg Gate german berlin germany gate symbol world wonder travel tourism card post monuments landmark icon set icons graphic iconography badge architecture
Download color palette

Germany, Berlin.
Brandenburg Gate.
Suggest the next place in the comment below..😊🏛🗼🗽🕌🕍🏯

2cd0959fe8b921fc996227c00b6ab943
Rebound of
Christ the Redeemer & Statue of Liberty
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like