Jeffrey Kalmikoff

Platforms

Jeffrey Kalmikoff
Jeffrey Kalmikoff
  • Save
Platforms simplegeo android ios
Download color palette

Working on some platform-targeted marketing pages. Redrew an android, iphone and windows phone for this project because even the editable versions of the phone didn't fit well. Page should launch soonish.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Jeffrey Kalmikoff
Jeffrey Kalmikoff

More by Jeffrey Kalmikoff

View profile
    • Like