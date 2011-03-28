David Notté

The signup button for a new project I'm working on. I'm wondering if the two styles (sketchy and the other) will combine.

I'm also not sure about the red color, because of its psychological meaning. Unfortunately green is not really an option here, it has to be red or yellow or blue.

I need feedback!

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
