Mike Rogers

Aaaa

Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
  • Save
Aaaa blue type font a
Download color palette

Trying to finalize some of the letters on my first font. The lowercase 'a' seemed to large compared to the others when using the 2-story version. Trying to work through some variations. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers

More by Mike Rogers

View profile
    • Like