Igor Vensko

CrazyCap Bottle - website concept

Igor Vensko
Igor Vensko
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Full presentation on Behance

CrazyCap is a technology startup that changes water’s entire lifecycle—purification, bottling and intake tracking.

Flagship is a rechargeable, screw-on cap that fits popular consumer water bottles. Its embedded, deep-UV LED destroys microorganisms and pathogens, turning virtually any source-water into drinkable/potable goodness.

You can visit my
Instagram
and YouTube profile.

~~~
Always available for interesting projects! -> igor@vensko.net
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2020
Igor Vensko
Igor Vensko
Welcome! I'm PRO web / ui / graphic / ux designer
Hire Me

More by Igor Vensko

View profile
    • Like