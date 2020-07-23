Ahsan Rehman

Bella Ciaoo - Social Media

Bella Ciaoo - Social Media visual identity social media marketing social media banner marketing instagram facebook branding brand socialmedia restaurant food
Social Media Promotion of a New restaurant called "Bella Ciaoo" located in Johar Town Lahore. As a Social Media Executive for this restaurant, I am designing all the designs for social media marketing. We tried to give its visual identity a dark look with a catchy shade of red.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/101142361/Bella-Ciaoo-Social-Media

