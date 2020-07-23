👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Social Media Promotion of a New restaurant called "Bella Ciaoo" located in Johar Town Lahore. As a Social Media Executive for this restaurant, I am designing all the designs for social media marketing. We tried to give its visual identity a dark look with a catchy shade of red.
For Whole Project Visit Behance Link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/101142361/Bella-Ciaoo-Social-Media
