Geneva Yoga logo

Recently finished custom type logo for a small yoga start-up. The final version uses slightly different descenders and a different colour scheme without the background shade on the letters. Sketches and website layout design on my portfolio site.

Custom logotypes, hand lettering, typography & branding.
