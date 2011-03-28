Andrew Brozyna

Cut paper book cover sketch

Andrew Brozyna
Andrew Brozyna
  • Save
Cut paper book cover sketch lettering handlettering
Download color palette

Sketch for a history book cover. The design is based on the Scandinavian cut paper folk art. If approved I would have drawn the "paper" as vector art, added a slight texture, and maybe put a spot gloss on it with matte laminate background.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Andrew Brozyna
Andrew Brozyna

More by Andrew Brozyna

View profile
    • Like