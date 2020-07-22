Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vanilla for Twitter

Vanilla for Twitter
With Vanilla I wanted to design a twitter client that encouraged you to put your phone down, and not keep scrolling. With a hyper-minimal design, there's less visual interest to keep you engaged so you can get back to your life.

The other reason I wanted to create Vanilla is because I find myself with RSI pain in my wrist when from extended use of swipe gestures. The idea with vanilla is very easy to press page up and page down buttons to navigate the timeline. This way a user with RSI problems can view more tweets with fewer swipe gestures.

Posted on Jul 22, 2020
