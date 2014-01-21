Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Biysk Ways

Biysk Ways winter geometric pattern city map simple icons triangles
Hi! It's my training project for a small town in Russia - Biysk. There's a very beautiful nature but very poor infrastructure for travellers. Let's fix it! :)

This is full version for summer activities - https://www.dropbox.com/s/a17icjjs1ceecf0/index_summer%20%281%29.png

Posted on Jan 21, 2014
    Like