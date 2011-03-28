Zach Miller

Ride Z lightning

Zach Miller
Zach Miller
  • Save
Ride Z lightning ipad inkpad logo
Download color palette

Tinkering around with Inkpad on the iPad...
It's quickly becoming my favorite app, aside from Infinity Blade that is.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Zach Miller
Zach Miller

More by Zach Miller

View profile
    • Like