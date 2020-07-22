Denys A

Promo Webinar Landing Page

Denys A
Denys A
Hire Me
  • Save
Promo Webinar Landing Page university school study distance learning educational creative icons design illustration clean ui fresh clean webinar promotional design landing page promotional landing
Promo Webinar Landing Page university school study distance learning educational creative icons design illustration clean ui fresh clean webinar promotional design landing page promotional landing
Promo Webinar Landing Page university school study distance learning educational creative icons design illustration clean ui fresh clean webinar promotional design landing page promotional landing
Download color palette
  1. promo5.png
  2. Frame 19.png
  3. Easy.png

Easywebinar provides a simple webinar experience for your audience, as well as all the marketing tools you need to generate better results.

Live version

Denys A
Denys A
Freelancer Product Designer / Ready for some cool projects.
Hire Me

More by Denys A

View profile
    • Like