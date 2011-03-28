Ed Cousins

Loading Bar

Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins
  • Save
Loading Bar loading bar holding screen
Download color palette

Just launched my new venture, swiftpsd.com - offering free design resources, and this is the first PSD that I am offering.

Download here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins

More by Ed Cousins

View profile
    • Like