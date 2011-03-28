Kayla Brown

The Robber Bridegroom

The Robber Bridegroom
Here is part of the poster I was working on for the musical of The Robber Bridegroom. My friend Morgan did the actual illustration and I made it come to life digitally. We also used it as a gallery piece for an interdisciplinary show. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
