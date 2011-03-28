Website 404 page

Matthieu Bué

I have created this 404 error page for my personal website: a beautiful frog and a tiny fly! All of this was made with Illustrator, without graphic tablet, only with my mouse and some imagination!
Hope You like it :)

You can see the entire page at http://twikito.com/404

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
