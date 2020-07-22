Trending designs to inspire you
Check out this newly crafted PSD mock-up and use it freely to display your designs.
To obtain a realistic presentation just place your design inside the smart layer and save the changes.
You can also change the background color as you like!
Format: Layered PSD
Smart Objects: Yes
Dimensions: 4000×3000 px
Minimum Photoshop Version: CS4
Download Here :
https://dendysign.com/2020/07/22/download-macbook-air-mockup-vol-2/