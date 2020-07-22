Matt Wojtaś

#90 - Concept shots

Matt Wojtaś
Matt Wojtaś
#90 - Concept shots typography browsing concept modern flat minimalism website web design homepage design ui ux application webapp list fonts
Hello designers!
Quick concept design of webapp to browse fonts😁😊 (nothing special 😜)
Hope you are all healthy and have a nice day!

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact: hello@wojtas.co

Matt Wojtaś
Matt Wojtaś
UX/UI Designer. Available for freelance work.
