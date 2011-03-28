SHDH Preview

lainie

Design for a tech event I'm attending. Still in conceptual stage. Will be introducing more SEA elements into the stamp soon.

It's interesting because I have no idea (...at all) what the design will be used for; print? web? poster? animation?

I'm going for a Chinese seal stamp design. I figure this way, if there's any print I can't make in time, I will rubber stamp any and all collateral that comes my way, be they books, laptops or foreheads.

Mar 28, 2011
