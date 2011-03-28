Steve Wilson

Joe D. Zyner comic

Steve Wilson
Steve Wilson
  • Save
Joe D. Zyner comic joe d zyner web comic
Download color palette

The Adventures of Joe D. Zyner web comic is now live. See the life and times of three in-house designers struggling with the decisions of upper management. See more at http://www.joedzyner.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Steve Wilson
Steve Wilson

More by Steve Wilson

View profile
    • Like