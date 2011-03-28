Kid Options

Samuel Couto

A page for the kid presentation on a new project, for a school website.
I tried to make this as friendly as possible with a personal sentence, for those of you who don't understand, it means:
"Hi! I'm Gonçalo Martins, I'm 7 years old, and my father is António Martins."

