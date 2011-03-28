Chloe Kirton

Lemon Shirt

Chloe Kirton
Chloe Kirton
  • Save
Lemon Shirt tshirt design lemon
Download color palette

I've been thinking about this today. I want the lemon to live in the real world...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Chloe Kirton
Chloe Kirton

More by Chloe Kirton

View profile
    • Like