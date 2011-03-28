Artsy Editor - Writing

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Frustrated with the horrible interface I am looking at when writing a post on WordPress.
So decided to build a minimalist editor plugin...
Full view: http://cl.ly/5Vq5
UPDATE: This baby just got a name and a landing page! If you want to get 50% discount upon launch: http://artsyeditor.com
UPDATE 2: The idea validation process had been hugely successful, and you can find out every bit of details in my blog post: http://artsyeditor.com/2011/04/how-did-i-get-38-willing-to-pay-customers-before-writing-code/