Artsy Editor - Writing

Frustrated with the horrible interface I am looking at when writing a post on WordPress.

So decided to build a minimalist editor plugin...

Full view: http://cl.ly/5Vq5

UPDATE: This baby just got a name and a landing page! If you want to get 50% discount upon launch: http://artsyeditor.com

UPDATE 2: The idea validation process had been hugely successful, and you can find out every bit of details in my blog post: http://artsyeditor.com/2011/04/how-did-i-get-38-willing-to-pay-customers-before-writing-code/