Miro Kozel

Infranova / Ambigram

Miro Kozel
Miro Kozel
Infranova / Ambigram
Final Construction Ambigram / Logo Mark Design for - InfraNova -

final idea: i + n + energy symbol on negative space

© Miro Kozel

Posted on Jan 20, 2014
Miro Kozel
Miro Kozel

    • Like