Will McNeilly

Meet The Verms Trump Card

Will McNeilly
Will McNeilly
  • Save
Meet The Verms Trump Card trump card catch the worm
Download color palette

Design concept for the trump cards which will eventually hold all the details for each 'Verm' in 'Catch the Worm'

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Will McNeilly
Will McNeilly

More by Will McNeilly

View profile
    • Like